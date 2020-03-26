Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$37.00. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$59.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

TSE:GC traded up C$3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 339,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Great Canadian Gaming has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$357.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming will post 2.4341594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at C$99,625.99. Also, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.