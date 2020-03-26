Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 17,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

