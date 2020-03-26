Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

