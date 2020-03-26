Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

GNC traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.70 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney acquired 450,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £472,500 ($621,546.96). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 154,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £365,570.13 ($480,886.78).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

