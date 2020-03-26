GreenMed (GRMD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

