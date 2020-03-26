Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMSR has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -66.44% -1.48% TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and TMSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 0.92 $1.45 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

TMSR beats Grid Dynamics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

