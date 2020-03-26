Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Hotbit, LBank and TradeOgre. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,546,740 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, BitForex, TradeOgre, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.