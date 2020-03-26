Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

GPI stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 468,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

