Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

GRPN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.67. Groupon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

