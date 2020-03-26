GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrubHub posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $35.75 on Thursday. GrubHub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 313.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $131,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in GrubHub by 351.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

