GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2,906.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,665 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of GrubHub worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $178,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.