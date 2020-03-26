Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the February 27th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OMAB traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 247,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

