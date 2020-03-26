Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

