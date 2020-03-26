Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Lowered to $17.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 2,882,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.