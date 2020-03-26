Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 56,362 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after buying an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,328 shares of company stock worth $4,030,768 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of GH stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

