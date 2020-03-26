Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

