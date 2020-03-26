Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,307 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Open Text by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Open Text by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 394,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

