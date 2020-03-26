Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 35,335 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,184,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 53,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

