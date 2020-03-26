Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 98,932 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQI opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

