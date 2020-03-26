Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 58.13%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

