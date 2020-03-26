Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

