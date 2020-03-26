Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 266.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several analysts have commented on SEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.