Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACAD stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.