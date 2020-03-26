Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 260,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

