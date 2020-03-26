Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of GAP worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,380 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $15,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

