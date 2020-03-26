Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.95% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd alerts:

MYN opened at $11.57 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.