Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,870 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,572 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,595 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.