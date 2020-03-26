Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

