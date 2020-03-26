Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.48.

EXPE stock opened at $65.89 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

