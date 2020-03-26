Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

