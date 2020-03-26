Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 70,155 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PCK stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.