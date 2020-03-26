Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

LSTR stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.