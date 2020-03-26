Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

MCN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

