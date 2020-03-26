Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

HTA stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 163.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

