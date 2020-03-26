Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,577 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FMC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.78.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

