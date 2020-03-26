Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,230 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYN. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSE KYN opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

