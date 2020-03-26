Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 106.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $233.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.