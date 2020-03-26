Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $55,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

