Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Up 133.2% in March

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 722,700 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the February 27th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of GPM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 366,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,165,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

