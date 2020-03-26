Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 27th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $59,873.40.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 297,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,402. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.