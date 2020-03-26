Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 27th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 187,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,127. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

