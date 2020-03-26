Guider Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 237.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $9,323.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.05065148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

