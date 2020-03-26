Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 287 at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 299.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

