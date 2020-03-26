GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GMVHF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get GVC alerts:

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 2,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. GVC has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.