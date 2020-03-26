GWG (GWGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of GWGH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446. GWG has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

