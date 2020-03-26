H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of H & R Block worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter worth $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter worth $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 109,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HRB opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

