Habit Restaurants (HABT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

3/11/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

3/11/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

3/3/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

3/2/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/13/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/10/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/7/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

HABT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Habit Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Habit Restaurants Inc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.