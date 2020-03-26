Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 96.7% in March

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the February 27th total of 895,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded up $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

