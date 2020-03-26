Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

