Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 1,860

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price objective (down from GBX 2,060 ($27.10)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,941.36 ($25.54).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,837.50 ($24.17) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,042.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,026.11. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.